Live Updates: Germany Detects 32,195 New COVID-19 Cases

Several more areas of England will be placed under the strictest-possible level of restrictions, beginning from 26 December, amid the government's struggle to curb the spread of mutated coronavirus strains.
The new wave of COVID-19 restrictions in multiple countries is linked to the UK authorities' announcement last week about a new strain of the coronavirus, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)