Register
12:20 GMT23 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The flag of Israel

    US Baiting Indonesia With Billions in Aid to Recognise Israel as Kushner Touts 'Explosion of Peace'

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    303
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104940/79/1049407929_0:120:1280:840_1200x675_80_0_0_ac82478f98c48d14710850a116205385.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012231081548410-us-baiting-indonesia-with-billions-in-aid-to-recognise-israel-as-kushner-touts-explosion-of-peace/

    As the Donald Trump administration seeks to bring more Arab and Muslim countries into the fold of the Abraham Accords, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco already agreeing to the normalisation of relations with Israel, Oman and Indonesia were reported as likely to be next in line.

    A top Trump administration official has said that Indonesia could expect up to $2 billion in US development aid if it joins the current drive by Washington to have Arab and Muslim countries openly recognise Israel.

    “We’re talking to them about it. If they’re ready, they’re ready, and if they are then we’ll be happy to even support more financially than what we do,” said Adam Boehler, the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corp., in an interview for Bloomberg published on Tuesday.

    Earlier, Oman and Indonesia were identified as two countries with which talks have reportedly advanced, and normalisation of their ties with Israel could be announced before US President Donald Trump leaves office on 20 January, diplomatic sources told the Jerusalem Post.

    At the same time a Democratic congressional aide was cited by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency as urging Indonesia to be wary of the reported proposal, emerging weeks ahead of the 20 January inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

    “If I were the Indonesians, I wouldn’t bank on any promises the administration is making now. The Development Finance Corp. was designed as a development tool, not an incentive for political developments,” said the aide.

    Frenzy of ‘Normalisation Deals’ with Israel

    US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner has been spearheading the current administration’s drive to bring forward agreements on normalisation of relations between Israel and Arab and Muslim states.

    Until September 2020 only two Arab nations - Egypt and Jordan - had officially recognised Israel. The two countries bordering Israel signed peace agreements, under US mediation, in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

    After a flurry of US mediation, the Abraham Accords - a joint statement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, were signed on 13 August 2020. Subsequently, the term was used to refer collectively to agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

    After the deal, hailed by President Trump as a "foundation for a comprehensive peace" across the Middle East, Morocco hosted a US-Israel delegation on 22 December to sign a spate of agreements, and Sudan became the third Arab country in weeks to agree to normalise ties with Israel on 23 October 2020.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner applaud as U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan speaking about the decision to rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
    CARLOS BARRIA
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner applaud as U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan speaking about the decision to rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    At the same time, US President Donald Trump removed Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, thus unblocking economic aid and investment. As he made the announcement, Trump said "at least five more" Arab states wanted to follow in these countries’ footsteps.

    Hopes were voiced that Oman and Saudi Arabia could also agree to normalise ties.

    According to Adam Boehler, however, his organisation could not supply these two countries with funding as the DFC cannot invest directly in ‘higher-income’ states.

    ‘Explosion of Peace’

    Adam Boehler, a long-time friend of senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was interviewed in Jerusalem, where he joined Kushner who led a joint Israeli-American delegation to Morocco for high-level talks.

    Earlier, Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was hailed on Monday by Jared Kushner as a move that resulted in an “explosion of peace” in the region.

    “In 2017, President Trump was strongly warned that recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would set off an explosion in the Middle East,” Kushner was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel, adding:

    “As it turned out, there has been an explosion, just not the kind of explosion the experts thought might happen. President Trump’s bold decisions led to an explosion of peace.”

    Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem was widely denounced by the Arab world.

    “It turns out Jerusalem is not the cause of the problem — it is the core of the solution,” Kushner said, as he prepared to join other senior White House staff and their their Israeli counterparts for the first-ever nonstop flight from Tel Aviv to Morocco’s capital Rabat.

    ​The sides hoped to advance the Israel-Morocco normalisation agreement announced on 10 December, when they moved to reopen diplomatic missions in each country.

    ​Asked if any other normalisation agreement were on the table, Kushner said he was “very hopeful that there are more peace deals to be had.”

    While President-elect Joe Biden has welcomed the previous agreements of states to normalise relations with Israel, some lawmakers have criticised their ‘transactional nature’ of the penned accords that serve the bilateral interests of the parties involved.

    Thus, the UAE is poised to receive F-35 ‘stealth’ fighter jets as part of a broader arms deal worth $23 billion aimed at deterring ‘potential threats from Iran’.

    ​The Trump administration has recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, and Sudan has been scrubbed off the US list of states that ‘sponsor terrorists’.

    Adam Boehler voiced the opinion that the Biden administration would support further moves in this direction.
    “I think they will take what we did and take it further, and I hope they do and I’ll be there to support them,” he said.

    Related:

    Israel-US Delegation Pays Historic Visit to Morocco After Signing Peace Deal, Netanyahu Says
    Tunisian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Israel
    Oman, Indonesia Could be Next in Line to Establish Diplomatic Ties with Israel, Media Reports
    Tags:
    United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sudan, Joe Biden, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Indonesia, Israel, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    West Wing Evasion
    West Wing Evasion
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse