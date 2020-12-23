Malaysia in Talks With Russia on Purchasing 6.4Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine, Reports Say

According to Reuters, the minister also said at a press conference that the Malaysian government was in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech on an option to increase the purchase of vaccines to allow immunization of more citizens.
On Tuesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the country, where COVID-19 total nears 98,000 cases, had agreed with AstraZeneca on supplies of 6.4 million doses of its vaccine, and was also in talks with China's Sinovac and CanSino, and Russia's Gamaleya research institute behind the Sputnik V vaccine.
Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world — Russia officially registered it on 11 August. The vaccine is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.
