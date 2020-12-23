Live Updates: Germany's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rise by 24,740

At least 40 countries have banned travel to and from the United Kingdom in recent days following the discovery of a new, potentially more transmissible strain of the coronavirus concentrated in capital city London and England’s southeast.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a week ago that a new coronavirus strain, later identified as VUI-202012/01, had been detected in roughly 1,000 individuals in southeast England.
A number of European countries are said to "likely" to have the mutated virus too. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned that while the new strain has not yet been detected in the United States, it could already be present in the country, which still has the highest case count in the world, with 18,217,390 cases; 322,589 fatalities have been recorded there.
