US Targets Syrian Central Bank, President Assad's Wife in Fresh Round of Sanctions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to announce fresh sanctions against Syria, this time targeting people from President Bashar Assad's close circle.
The U.S. sanctioned 18 more individuals and entities today for fueling Assad's war machine and obstructing efforts to bring the Syrian conflict to an end. We stand with the Syrian people and reaffirm our support for the path to peace laid out in UNSCR 2254.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 22, 2020
Earlier on Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Syria's central bank, nine other entities and seven individuals in Syria.
"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a high-ranking official in the Syrian government; her husband, a member of the Syrian People’s Assembly; and their business entities," the release said. "In total, OFAC added two individuals, nine business entities, and the Central Bank of Syria to the SDN List, pursuant to Syria sanctions authorities."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
