UNSC Holds Virtual Meeting to Discuss Iran's Nuclear and Ballistic Programmes

Watch a live broadcast as the UN Security Council holds a virtual meeting on 22 December to discuss Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
The participants will hear the Secretary-General's report on the implementation of resolution 2231, which in 2015 endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme.
Since the UNSC's last meeting on Iran in June, tensions between Tehran and Washington have exacerbated. After quitting the JCPOA in May 2018, the US has come up with a wide range of sanctions against Iran. However, the US President-elect, Joe Biden, repeatedly said during his campaign that he would rejoin the agreement if Iran agrees to fully comply with it. Tehran, for its part, said that it would comply with the requirements but only after Washington does the same.
