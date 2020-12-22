FIFA Files Criminal Complaint Against Former President Sepp Blatter, Reports Say

Football's governing body has launched legal action against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its soccer museum project in Zurich, according to media reports.
According to reports, Blatter is suspected of "criminal mismanagement by FIFA's former management and companies appointed by them'' to work on the museum.
Blatter is already a suspect in two criminal proceedings opened by federal prosecutors into how he spent FIFA's money during his presidency.
The museum first invited visitors in February 2016, but is not popular with tourists. The idea of creating the museum belongs to Joseph Blatter; Gianni Infantino supported and brought the idea to life. The construction cost 140 million Swiss francs. The organisers had hoped to recoup these large-scale costs from high attendance - about 250 thousand people a year were inspected. In fact, however, only 132 thousand have visited the 3,000 square metre, three-floor facility. According to the results of the first year of operation, losses amounted to 30 million Swiss francs. The management was forced to reduce the staff size from 106 to 51.
