Russia Concerned By Attempts to Undermine Presidential Election in CAR, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Earlier, the UN Security Council expressed its strong condemnation of the violations of the peace agreement in the Central African Republic (CAR) and called on all actors to urgently end hostilities.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said that Russia is concerned by attempts to undermine the presidential election in CAR.

He added that Russian servicemen are not engaged in combat in CAR and that Russia fulfills all UNSC requirements.

Russia is ready to consider a possible military assistance request by the Central African Republic (CAR) government amid escalating tensions there, but only if the request is in line with resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"If we receive such a request from the legitimate authorities. They can submit a request not only to us but to other partners and friends as well," Bogdanov said, when asked if Russia could send servicemen to CAR upon a relevant request.

"We should see to which extent this is in line with the UNSC demand, as the UNSC should be at least put wise about some issues," the diplomat continued.

Russian instructors are present in the CAR, but "these are not combat units and not special forces," Bogdanov stressed.

Last week, the CAR authorities accused Bozize, who served as the country's head of state from 2003-2013 and was overthrown in a military uprising, of plotting a coup d'etat amid the escalation of internal tensions ahead of the national elections scheduled for 27 December. The authorities were alerted by the coalition created by rebel groups to thwart the voting. Bozize, however, denied accusations of being privy to the groups actions. The politician's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election has already been rejected by the country's top court, as he has been under an international arrest warrant since 2013.

DEATILS TO FOLLOW