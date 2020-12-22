Register
05:56 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A flag with a slogan supporting the UK fishing industry is seen on the beach in Hastings, Britain, 20 December 2020.

    Fish & (Bargaining) Chips: UK Reportedly Offers EU Breakthrough 'Cash-for-Quotas' Compromise

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (69)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081535415_0:42:3076:1772_1200x675_80_0_0_6bccfe21152628e5649fe3dd3dfc5405.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012221081535335-fish--bargaining-chips-uk-reportedly-offers-eu-breakthrough-cash-for-quotas-compromise/

    A ‘No Deal’ scenario in talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement was still suggested as the most likely one on Sunday, with Brussels reluctant to change its mind on maintaining rights to most of the catch from UK fishing waters, and France prepared to offer Britain "a few more days to reach an agreement that respects our priorities and red lines".

    In an effort to break the stalemate over a crucial post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, Britain has tabled a compromise proposal on the principal remaining sticking point – fishing, reports The Times.

    The offer is suggested as potentially able to break the deadlock over a compensation mechanism if fishing quotas for the European Union’s fleet in a phased transition leads to them being drastically cut.

    As Britain’s transition period (set for 31 December) draws near, negotiations between the two sides have bogged down on the issue of access to UK fishing waters for European trawlers. The new offer is claimed to be a significant concession on the part of the British side to the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

    'Compromise' Fishing Deal

    The new proposals are believed to offer a way to resolve the three key points of disagreement on fishing: the length of transition from the current quota shares in UK waters to new quota shares; the amount of quota share for European trawlers in Britain’s waters at the end of the transition; and dispute settlement if at some point in the future the quota share changed or the sides failed to reach agreement over access to waters.

    One of the four Royal Navy River Class patrol boats which will be deployed to protect British fishing waters if no EU trade deal is agreed.
    © Photo : CCO/Andrew Thomas
    A Royal Navy River Class patrol boat

    The new proposals would reportedly allow the European Union to retain approximately two thirds of the value of fish, worth €650 million, ($794 million) that European boats currently catch in British waters.

    It is believed that a transition period of five years would be installed to mitigate fallout from the changes.
    According to the outlet, while the UK starting offer on the fish value quotas was 40 per cent, while Michel Barnier drove a hard bargain, demanding 75.

    Arbitration could be resorted to in resolving all arising disputes in the future, according to the offer drawn up by Raoul Ruparel, a former Downing Street special adviser on Europe under ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, and published by POLITICO.
    “In a scenario where the EU quota share is reduced from the levels agreed at the end of the transition, an independent arbitration panel would determine the economic cost of that loss to the EU and allow the EU to levy tariffs in other areas beyond fishing to compensate,” writes Ruparel.

    As Brussels has been demanding a ‘review clause’ if reductions in fishing quotas were seen as going too far, allowing the bloc to suspend free trade in retaliation and slam tariffs on businesses, Ruparel’s offer also presupposes a termination clause.

    According to cited EU sources, the compensation mechanism, arbitration for dispute resolution and review clause have been acknowledged as potentially breakthrough suggestions.

    Fishing Boat
    © CC0
    Fishing Boat

    However, the percentage of fish by value is seen as unlikely to satisfy Brussels, and is reportedly to be increased over the coming days.

    According to the outlet, both UK and EU sources claim fishing quotas worth less than €100 million could become pivotal to the future of any trade deal talks.

    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost are seen at the start of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels
    © REUTERS / POOL
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost are seen at the start of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels

    As time is fast running out, both camps have been under increasing pressure to meet each other halfway.
    Downing Street hopes for a trade deal to be ratified in Parliament between Christmas and New Year, while the deadline for ratification by MEPs passed on 20 December.

    Amid increased uncertainty whether last-ditch talks on trade, security or fisheries could result in a deal that might enter into force on 1 January, the European parliament has requested that emergency tactics be drawn up by 24 December, outlining a plan of action if negotiations continue until the end of the Brexit transition cutoff date – 31 December.

    Manfred Weber, a German MEP who leads the European People’s Party, was quoted as saying:

    “We will remain constructive partners. Alternative procedures are possible. Council and commission will have to find a way forward.”

    Post-Brexit Logjam

    The UK and EU talks have been at loggerheads for months, seeking to hammer out a post-Brexit trade deal.
    Differences over fishing quotas, the so-called "level-playing field" and governance have hampered any breakthrough, and with the looming deadline for the transition period, a “No Deal” scenario has been suggested as the most likely by major UK media outlets, citing government sources.

    If no deal is reached before the end of the year, the WTO rules take immediate effect as of 1 January, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods crossing the English Channel.

    MPs have been warning that food prices may skyrocket as a result of Downing Street’s plans to restrict UK producers’ access to European Union workers, who account for most staff in sectors such as meat processing and crop picking, according to the Commons environment, food and rural affairs select committee.

    Visas will be issued after 31 December under a pilot scheme for seasonal agricultural workers. According to the committee, aspects of the new system were vague, rendering it “difficult for businesses to plan”.

    Neil Parish, the committee’s Conservative chairman, was quoted as saying:

    “By leaving its plans vague and not having the proper figures to hand, the government is effectively turning off the tap for employers, without giving them time to adapt.”
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (69)

    Related:

    London Mayor Khan Urges UK Government to Seek Extension to Brexit Transition Period
    Soon to Reopen? Chaos Expected at British Ports as France Bans UK Travel Over New COVID Strain
    Sir Keir Starmer Rejects Calls for Brexit Extension, Urges PM to Deliver Deal With EU
    France Gives UK ‘Few More Days’ to Discuss Brexit Agreement as Johnson Says Gov't Ready for No-Deal
    Tags:
    Michel Barnier, European Union (EU), European Union, European Union, France, France, Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, Brexit Plan, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse