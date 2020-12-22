Russian Peacekeepers Cleared 25 Acres in Nagorno-Karabakh of Mines, Defence Ministry Says

"During the operation, engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh demined about 248 hectares of terrain, 95.3 kilometers of roads, 423 houses," Russian Defenсe Ministry said.
"More than 8,300 explosive objects were discovered and neutralized," the ministry said.
On Monday, the ministry said Russian peacekeepers had cleared about 238 hectares (588 acres) in Karabakh.
Over 350 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Karabakh in Past Day
More than 350 refugees returned to their homes in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh in the past day, the Russian Defenсe Ministry said in a statement.
"Today, 351 people were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. Buses were accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police," the ministry said.
More than 43,000 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Karabakh.
At the end of September, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of the long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population. The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the tripartite agreement reached overnight to 10 November turned out to be successful.
With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku. Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the region.
