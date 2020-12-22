Russian Ambassador Says US Neglecting Interests of Its Business in Imposing New Sanctions

"Such actions of the administration are destructive. They not only undermine the continuing economic interaction between our countries, but also diminish any positive prospects. Baseless allegations that our flagship industrial companies, scientific and R&D institutes ‘undermine’ the U.S. national security are absolutely unacceptable," Antonov said.
Some of the Russian entities targeted with fresh US sanctions include the administration of the President of Russia, Ministry of Defense, Foreign Intelligence Service as well as Progress Rocket and Space Centre, Rosoboronexport, Rostec, Sukhoi, Tupolev, United Aircraft Corporation and Research Institutes of Russian Nuclear Energy State Corporation Rosatom.
"It is worth noting that in an anti-Russian agony Washington has decided to neglect the interests of its own business, depriving it of the opportunity to have normal cooperation with Russian partners in quite promising areas, such as civil aviation, precision machinery and instrument engineering and metallurgy. It is symptomatic that even VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation – an enterprise with the participation American capital which is a long-standing and largest supplier of titanium for the U.S. aerospace industry – has been categorized as a ‘perpetrator’ by the administration," Antonov told reporters.
He added that sanctions drive US-Russia relations into an even deeper crisis and that Washington has to be ready to build relations on the principles of equality and mutual respect, something that is not currently observed.
On Monday, the US Department of Commerce said that the US had designated 45 Russian and 58 Chinese companies as foreign entities with military ties, restricting export, reexport and transfers with them.
