22 December 2020
    COVID-19 Live Updates: More Areas of England Likely to Enter Tier 4, Chief Scientific Adviser Warns

    On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains.

    Countries in the European Union and beyond began halting flight to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain there. Although the new coronavirus variant is said to infect more easily, it does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, with developers of Sputnik V already saying that the Russian vaccine is effective against the new mutation.

    The UK government has put parts of the country on lockdown, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain.

    On Sunday, France decided to shut its borders to British lorry traffic for 48 hours in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, thus disrupting supply chains, including through the port of Dover on which the UK is particularly reliant. Following the chaos around Dover and concerns of food shortages in the run-up to the Christmas holiday season, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to come up with a solution "as fast as possible" in order to unblock the passage.

    Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 1.70 million and over 77.3 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Among the most affected nations are the US (18 million infected, 319,000 deaths), India (10 million cases, 145,000 fatalities), and Brazil (7.2 million cases, and a death toll of over 187,000).

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    New messages
    • 05:09

      Johnson and Macron Agree Upon Border Measures That Will Be Set Out Later, Reports Say

    • 04:57

      Guatemala Bans Entry of People from UK, South Africa Over Virus Fears

      Guatemala is temporarily suspending the entry of passengers from the United Kingdom and South Africa following the emergence of the new coronavirus strain, Health Minister Amelia Flores has announced.

      The temporary ban will be in force for two months and will be subject to review, Flores said on Monday, as broadcast on Twitter.

      According to Guatemala's health minister, the ban applies to all people who have visited the UK or South Africa in the past 14 days.

      Earlier on Monday, Panama announced that it was temporarily prohibiting people who have recently been to the United Kingdom or South Africa from entering the country.

      Panama citizens and residents arriving home must test for COVID-19 and are required to remain in quarantine until it is verified that they are not infected with the coronavirus, according to the country’s health ministry.

    • 04:40

      Toyota Announces Halt in Plant Operations in UK, France Amid New Virus Fears, Reports Say

      Toyota Motor Corp. is halting the work of its production facilities in the United Kingdom, as well as France, following the emergence of the new coronavirus strain, The Japan Times reports.

      Production will be suspended beginning Tuesday due to transport delays that have started to occur as countries restricted air traffic to prevent the new virus variant from spreading, the newspaper said.

      Meanwhile Kyodo reported on Tuesday that Toyota factories were scheduled to close starting from Thursday, for the winter holidays period, but the shutdown was brought forward, with Toyota's engine factory and vehicle production bases in the UK now closing from Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, while its assembly plant in France shutting down on Tuesday afternoon.

      On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains. Although the new coronavirus variant is said to infect more easily, it does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines.

      The UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain. Many countries, including France, have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

    • 04:35

      More Areas of England Likely to Enter Tier 4, Chief Scientific Adviser Warns

      The UK government’s chief scientific adviser has warned that more areas of England are likely to enter the highest level of tier 4 restrictions. He said that it was “important to get ahead” of the new strain, labelled B.1.1.7, and confirmed that it spread “substantially” more quickly than the already-identified version of the virus.

    live
    Votre message a été envoyé!
