Register
15:45 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign alerts travels to the closure of Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport in west London on December 21, 2020, as a string of countries around the world banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.

    Countries Suspending Air Traffic With UK En Masse Over Mutated Coronavirus Strain

    © AFP 2020 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081528756_0:215:3071:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_31f1d5962a7fa6cdb3eefd77c9420d28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012211081529080-countries-suspending-air-traffic-with-uk-en-masse-over-mutated-coronavirus-strain/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Countries in the European Union and beyond began suspending travel with the United Kingdom on Sunday due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain there.

    On Saturday, the UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster. As UK citizens rushed out of the locked-down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

    Italy, where the mutated strain has already been detected in a returnee from the United Kingdom, has suspended all arrivals from UK airports and banned entry of persons with travel history in the UK over the past two weeks.

    "I signed a new decree barring flights from the United Kingdom and prohibiting entry to those who visited the United Kingdom in the past 14 days. Those who have already arrived in Italy from the UK will have to get tested," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement, published on the ministry's website.

    Clarifying details to Italian broadcaster Rai3, the minister said the new restrictions would remain in force until January 6.

    Estonia will suspend air traffic with the United Kingdom by the year-end, as announced by Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

    "The government agreed on the need to take precautions and, along with other countries, temporarily suspend the air traffic with the UK until the new year. The decision was made to protect the health of our people. The recommendation to avoid travel abroad during the Christmas season and school break remains in effect," Ratas said, as quoted in a press release on the Estonian government's website.

    The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommended suspending passenger travel between Finland and the UK on Sunday. Later, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom said that the country was suspending air traffic with the UK for two weeks beginning Monday.

    Latvia’s Minister for Transport Talis Linkaits announced that passenger travel to and from the UK was being suspended. According to Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, similar measures were being taken by Estonia and Lithuania.

    Earlier, Lithuania called an urgent meeting of its Government Emergency Commission to decide on the response measures. "Our commission decided to suspend all passenger flights [from the UK] to Lithuania. The decision will be recommended to the government," Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said after the meeting.

    The boarded-up front of a Sainsbury's Local supermarket is pictured on Fleet Street in central London on May 3, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    © AFP 2020 / GLYN KIRK
    Major UK Supermarket Warns of Food Shortages as France Imposes COVID-19 Travel Ban

    Sweden is expected to announce an official ban on UK arrivals on Monday, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported, citing Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg.

    Ireland will close its border with the UK for all arrivals by sea, air and road for 48 hours, the Irish Times reported.

    Cyprus introduced new quarantine measures, coming into force on Monday, requiring passengers arriving from the UK to self-isolate for 14 days or 10 days if they test negative for COVID-19.

    Spain said that it was going to strengthen passenger monitoring at airports and ports in what concerns coronavirus test results. Currently, all people arriving in Spain from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates must present negative coronavirus test results, obtained no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival.

    Bulgaria will suspend the air traffic with the UK for over a month — from the midnight of Monday until January 31 — as per the decision of the Bulgarian cabinet at an emergency meeting, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

    The Netherlands was the first country to ban flights from the UK on Sunday morning and until January 1.

    Israel banned all arrivals from the UK indefinitely, along with arrivals from Denmark and South Africa, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press service.

    El Salvador has banned entry to people with travel history in the United Kingdom, as well as South Africa, where the new strain has also been detected, over the past 30 days.

    "Effective immediately, any person who flew via the United Kingdom or South Africa or visited any these countries in the past 30 days is prohibited from entering our country," Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter.

    ​Germany will stop receiving flights from the UK from Monday midnight and from South Africa later in the day, as announced by Health Minister Jens Spahn. The German government is expected to announce additional details on Monday.

    France has closed the border with the UK for 48 hours for all kinds of arrivals, as announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex. Paris will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states, according to the official.

    Croatian authorities have also suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom, media reported on Monday. According to HINA news agency, the decision was taken on Sunday.

    Poland also followed suit and ordered to halt flights to the UK in connection with a new COVID-19 strain starting from Monday, a government spokesman announced.

    Kuwait’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation has announced the suspension of flights to the United Kingdom by adding it to a list of high-risk countries.

    "By an order [of the authorities], the United Kingdom was added to the list of high-risk countries, from which flights to the State of Kuwait are forbidden starting from 11 a.m. Kuwait time (8:00 GM) on Monday, December 21," the directorate wrote on Twitter.

    Iran has suspended air traffic for two weeks, starting Monday, a deputy road and city minister said.

    Peru will not resume flights to and from the UK, despite opening direct flights with European countries on December 15.

    "No flight has arrived from London (the United Kingdom) so far. Nor have flights been scheduled from London to Lima or from Lima to that city in the next days," the Peruvian transport and communications ministry said.

    Colombia will suspend flights with the UK from Monday.

    "Due to the appearance of the strain that accelerates COVID-19, we decided to suspend flights from and to the United Kingdom from tomorrow [Monday]," Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Twitter.

    ​According to the president, people who have arrived to Colombia from the UK during the last eight days will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

    Hong Kong will suspend flight from the United Kingdom starting from Tuesday, media reported, citing Hong Kong health authorities. According to Hong Kong Free Press, travellers from the UK will also be required to stay at home for another seven days after their mandatory two-week quarantine. Cargo flights will continue in a usual mode.

    The Czech Republic has also suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom, Czech Health Ministry reported on Monday.

    "Starting from 12:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) the Czech Republic, along with a range of the European countries, suspends flights from the United Kingdom," the ministry said.

    According to the ministry, all people who return from the United Kingdom will have to self-isolate for 10 days and take COVID-19 tests. If tested negative five days after arrival, they will be able to conclude self-isolation.

    Chile will suspend direct flights with the United Kingdom from Tuesday. Chilean citizens and foreigners who live in Chile permanently must go into obligatory quarantine for 14 days upon the return from the UK. The new measures will take effect from December 22 at 00:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT] and will last for at least two weeks.

    India will suspend air traffic with the United Kingdom from late Tuesday, the Indian Office of the Director-General of Civil Aviation reported on Monday.

    "In view of emerging COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom, the competent authority has temporarily suspended flight to/from United Kingdom with effect from 23:59 IST (17:59 GMT) of December 22, 2020," the office said, stressing that all passengers, who arrived in India from the United Kingdom before, would be compulsorily subjected to RT-PCR Test.

    The office added that this ban would not apply to cargo and specially approved flights.

    Tags:
    border, travel ban, virus, mutations, COVID-19, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse