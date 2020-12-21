Register
12:45 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lorries are parked on the M20 motorway towards Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Folkestone, Britain, 21 December 2020

    Soon to Reopen? Chaos Expected at British Ports as France Bans UK Travel Over New COVID Strain

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081526426_0:38:3089:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_b208fe0f0966308511eb983c64ce90af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012211081526808-soon-to-reopen-chaos-expected-at-british-ports-as-france-bans-uk-travel-over-new-covid-strain/

    A new strain of coronavirus was early discovered in the United Kingdom, with experts suggesting that the mutated version is more contagious than the original. France responded by suspending traffic with the UK for 48 hours, from Sunday onwards.

    The UK’s border with France is set to reopen, despite the snap travel ban issued by Paris on Sunday on travellers and freight coming from the UK after a mutated strain of coronavirus was discovered in the country, according to French Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

    UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned about the “significant disruption” that could occur across Britain as lorries were queuing to enter France following the announcement that came into effect at 11 p.m. on 20 December.  

    According to the Guardian report, travel chaos was expected at the border, with “miles of lorry queues” spotted in Kent following the 48-hour ban, just several days before the Christmas holidays.

    Kent police have now launched Operation Stack, allowing trucks to queue between the 8th and 11th junctions of M20 to alleviate traffic congestion along the country’s roads.

    Following the reports about ongoing delays and chaos at the border, Djebbari said on Monday that “in the next few hours” the EU was planning to set up protocols to resume travel with the United Kingdom.

    Expected Chaos

    The long delays are expected even after the ban is lifted, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), which said that the situation will only add pressure to ongoing uncertainty over the Brexit trade deal, which hasn't been signed yet.

    ​This is especially concerning bearing in mind the volume of goods transported between the countries during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, most of which are typically perishable and need to be delivered as quickly as possible, according to industry sources.

    The UK Department for Transport said that up to 4,000 lorries could be accommodated at Kent’s Manston Airport to prevent the deterioration of the situation but still advised “public and particularly hauliers not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France”.

    “My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area,” Shapps tweeted.

    While France has not banned outgoing freight, few companies are expected to risk sending the goods to Britain in the absence of clarity when the drivers would be back to the country.

    However, officials from the Port of Dover confirmed to the Daily Mail that inbound lorries were still coming in from France  despite ongoing concerns.

    On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency Cobra meeting “to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK”, the PM spokesperson said.

    France is only one among several countries, including Germany, Belgium, Austria, Denmark and others, which announced a ban on incoming flights from the United Kingdom.

    The newly discovered strain, dubbed VUI-202012/01, is believed to have a higher transmission rate than the original coronavirus due to mutations to its spike protein. However, authorities argued that nothing so far has suggested that it could be deadlier or more dangerous than other previously discovered strains.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Germany, France, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse