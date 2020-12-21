Register
12:45 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man passes an Interpol logo during the handing over ceremony of the new premises for Interpol's Global Complex for Innovation, a research and development facility, in Singapore, 30 September 2014

    Interpol Warns COVID Vaccine Rollout to Trigger 'Dramatic' Spike in Related Graft, Crime Cases

    © REUTERS / Edgar Su
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (259)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012211081526302-interpol-warns-covid-vaccine-rollout-to-trigger-dramatic-spike-in-related-graft-crime-cases/

    At the start of December, Interpol issued a global alert to law enforcement across member countries in relation to the “falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines”, citing unprecedented ‘opportunistic and predatory criminal behaviour’ triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

    As a growing number of COVID-19 vaccines come closer to approval and global distribution, Secretary-General of Interpol Juergen Stock warned on Monday that the rollout of the coronavirus shots amid the ongoing pandemic will be accompanied by a sharp surge in related crimes.

    "With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically… We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments," Stock was cited as telling German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

    Cases of graft related to the COVID-19 vaccines were also predicted as spiking by the chief of the France-based global policing agency.

    "Corruption will be rampant in many places to get the valuable vaccine quicker," he said.

    To deal with the potential onslaught of criminal activity, federal police will be deployed in Germany to secure transportation of the vaccines, which will also be stored in at undisclosed locations.

    Besides the potential dangers of thieving and hijacking, there are fears of possible sabotage by anti-vaxxers.

    ‘Orange Notice’ Alert

    Early in December, the Interpol Orange Notice alert outlined the potential criminal activity anticipated amidst the health crisis.

    ​The warning mentioned “falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines”. The agency cited examples of crimes where perpetrators were apprehended advertising, selling and administering fake vaccines.

    Ensuring both, the safety of the supply chain and ‘identifying illicit websites’ pushing fake products was underscored as of vital importance. As vaccines were singled out as the prime target of organised crime, there was a call for concerted efforts by law enforcement and health regulatory bodies.

    Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom is beginning its vaccination campaign to inoculate people against the COVID-19 virus.
    © AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell
    Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom is beginning its vaccination campaign to inoculate people against the COVID-19 virus.

    “As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains,” said Jurgen Stock on 3 December.

    “Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives. It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning,” said the Interpol Secretary General in a statement.

    Interpol also advised members of the public to stay alert when searching for medicines online.

    The potential online dangers were spelled out as an analysis by Interpol’s Cybercrime Unit revealed that among some 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of advertising the sale of illicit medicines some 1,700 contained cyber threats such as phishing and spamming malware.

    The updated warning comes as a vaccine produced by German company BioNTech and US giant Pfizer has already been approved for use by 16 countries, including the US and the UK, and is expected to be approved by the European Union in the coming days.

    The EU’s European Medicines Agency (EMA) is posed to make a similar decision Monday, with the first jabs to begin in the bloc on 27 December.

    Other approvals are imminent with Germany having placed preliminary orders with five different companies already. This announcement followed a meeting between Health Minister Jens Spahn and health officials from Germany's 16 states.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (259)

    Related:

    Bolsonaro Suggests Vaccinated People Could Turn Into 'Crocodiles'
    US Army General in Charge of COVID-19 Vaccines Distribution Apologizes For ‘Miscommunication’
    CDC Issues New Guidelines Regarding Allergic Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Belarus First Country Outside Russia to Register Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    Juergen Stock, Vaccines, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, Interpol, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse