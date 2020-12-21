WHO Holds Press Conference Amid Discovery of New Strain of Coronavirus

Watch a live broadcast from Geneva, Switzerland where the World Health Organization is holding a virtual press conference on 21 December to discuss a new strain of COVID-19.
Over the weekend, the UK announced that the new variant of the virus dubbed ‘VUI 202012/01' appears to be no more lethal than the original Sars-CoV-2 but is much more transmissible. The same mutation of the COVID-19 virus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, media reports say.
However, the WHO already said that there has been no evidence to suggest that the new strain of the virus reacts differently to vaccines or is more deadly.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)