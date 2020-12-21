Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine is Effective Against New COVID Strain Detected in Europe, RDIF Head Says

Sputnik V, the vaccine that was registered in Russia in August, is effective against the newly-discovered mutated version of coronavirus, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, has announced.
“We also confirm that, according to our information, Sputnik V is highly effective against a new virus mutation found in Europe. Accordingly, it is as effective against it as against existing strains, and Sputnik V has been shown to be effective on several occasions, despite previous mutations in the S-protein" Dmitriev told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video call.
The COVID-19 vaccine, was jointly produced by the Gamaleya Research Centre and RDIF, in August becoming the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus. According to the developers, the vaccine earlier proved more than 90% effectiveness against the original virus.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
