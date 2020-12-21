Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Start of Hybrid War

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska recently said that "sanctions are a tool of a very real modern hybrid war."
"We definitely can agree with Deripaska that these restrictions ... are in fact a kind of a hybrid war," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Kremlin's opinion on the billionaire's statement.
The best response to these restrictions on the gas pipeline project will be its completion, the spokesman said.
Earlier this month, the US Senate passed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which among other things has paved the way for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
