Live Updates: Germany Registers 16,643 New COVID-19 Cases

A number of countries in the European Union and beyond began suspending travel with the United Kingdom on Sunday due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain there.
On Saturday, the UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70 percent faster.
Meanwhile, the United States, India and Brazil lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections. The largest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.
