Top BRICS Media to Discuss Future Challenges for the Industry After Pandemic's End

As countries rush to start mass vaccination campaigns against the COVID-19 coronavirus, a flicker of hope for the end of the ongoing pandemic can be imagined at the conclusion of a tough year.

The year 2020 was challenging for many industries, and the media is no exception. News outlets saw an intensification of already existing challenges, as well as the emergence of new ones – such as "infodemic" and increased digitalisation. This year spawned many questions about the role that media plays in our world and the responsibilities that journalists, editors and the owners carry for their work.

Representatives of the top media from the BRICS countries; Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, will discuss these and many other issues in the course of an online video conference, which will be broadcast on Sputnik's Facebook and YouTube social media accounts.

© Photo : brics-russia2020.ru Flag with the logo of BRICS

The event will be moderated by Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik's head of international projects, and will feature the head of Russian Language Radio Broadcasting and Sputnik International News Agency and Radio, Alexey Orlov; Vice President of Brazilian TV Cultura, Carlito Camargo; Chief of Bureau of The Hindustan Times, Neeraj Santoshi; Director of the English Desk at the Xinhua news agency, Deng Yushan; and media manager at South African PowerFM, Neo Leeuw.

The main topic of the conference will be "Future challenges for the media: what is ahead of us after the pandemic?" with the event organised by the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency. The attendees will discuss how the media is faring in the role of the primary information source for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what challenges they face in the process and how they continue to deal with them. The BRICS journalists will also discuss how the pandemic impacted the media sphere and whether 2020 could be considered a source of growth for the industry.