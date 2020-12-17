Register
14:06 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The S-400 Triumph air defense regiment

    Ex-Adviser to Indian Defence Ministry: US May Impose Sanctions Once Delhi Receives Russia's S-400s

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/27/1077882765_0:336:3044:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_aa9b8758d130f4a677ca5ce2bf8a3369.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012171081490292-ex-adviser-to-indian-defence-ministry-us-may-impose-sanctions-once-delhi-receives-russias-s-400s/

    India has been seeking an exemption from US sanctions over the purchase of five S-400 units since 2018, when a $5.43 billion deal was signed with Russia. However, the Trump administration has kept threatening India with sanctions under CAATSA and, instead, offered American missile defence systems to New Delhi.

    As the US has imposed sanctions against Turkey — a NATO member, an Indian expert is concerned that the same will happen to India once the delivery of S-400 air defence system starts from Russia next year.

    Nevertheless, Amit Cowshish, a former financial adviser to the Indian Defence Ministry, believes that the Indian government may be "concerned by the development but not worried".

    The US Senate passed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) earlier this month, which included economic measures against Ankara for its acquisition of S-400 missile defence systems.

    Cowshish underlines that the sanctions against Turkey are an indication of the US' resolve to impose CAATSA (Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) against countries which are engaged with Russia in defence purchases.

    “India may be concerned about the development. This is not to say that sanctions may not be imposed in the future. In fact, many analysts believe that the sanctions against Turkey are an indication of the US' determination to enforce CAATSA when the Russian defence system is received by India”, Cowshish emphasises.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, 13 August 2020.
    © AP Photo / Turkish Presidency
    Erdogan Blasts US and EU Over S-400, Med Dispute-Tied Sanctions, Says Turkey Will Not Be Deterred
    CAATSA requires the imposition of certain sanctions on persons/entities who knowingly engage in a "significant transaction" with the defence or intelligence sectors of Russia.

    Despite the remarks about possible sanctions, New Delhi has never shied away from defence purchases from Russia, including the approval of a $4.25 billion purchase of 21 MiG-29s and 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft as late as July this year. 

    Besides conveying its request for an exemption during bilateral talks, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also advised Washington in August to go beyond alliances and learn to "work in a more multipolar world, with a more plurilateral relationship".

    Nevertheless, the expert argues that any sanctions by the Americans will be a setback for New Delhi's expanding cooperation with Washington.

    “It could also result in resurgence of cooperation with/procurement from Russia, tapping of new sources of supply in European and other countries, and greater impetus to technology development in India”, Cowhsish stresses.

    Earlier this year, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged Russia to expedite the delivery of S-400s amid a border stand-off with China in the eastern Ladakh region. India considers the long-range missile system to be in the country’s national interest and refuses to give up on the agreement, despite sanctions threats from the US.

    The Indian Air Force believes that the induction of S-400 air missile defence systems will further tilt the technological balance in India’s favour.

    Related:

    Moscow, New Delhi Discuss Production of S-400 Air Defence System in India - Rostec CEO
    S-400 Maker Delivers Batch of Advanced Air Defence System to Russian Military Ahead of Schedule
    US Senate Passes 2021 Defence Bill Authorising Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Turkey Over S-400
    Tags:
    Rajnath Singh, Ankara, Turkey, CAATSA, Sputnik News, Sputnik, America, US, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse