16:42 GMT16 December 2020
    Operation Plumbob Stokes US nuclear weapons test, predicted yield 10-20 kt, August 7, 1957.

    Iran Calls for Global Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

    © Photo : Nuclear Weapon Archive
    World
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_0:59:1280:779_1200x675_80_0_0_aa05c73027880096f0fa1c23a0ae2522.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012161081481713-iran-calls-for-global-elimination-of-nuclear-weapons/

    Already hostile relations between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance took another hit in late November, when a senior Iranian physicist was assassinated in a roadside attack. Tehran immediately blamed Tel Aviv, while an anonymous Israeli official told US media Israel should be “thanked” for slowing down Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons programme.

    Iran supports the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty’s ultimate goal of a “general and complete disarmament” of the world’s nuclear weapons stocks “under strict and effective international control,” Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, has said.

    “We also strongly believe that stopping all explosive tests of nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosions, as well as ending the quantitative development and qualitative improvement of these weapons, is the first necessary step towards nuclear disarmament,” Gharib Abadi added, his comments cited by Press TV.

    The Iranian diplomat made the comments at a session of the preparatory commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a multilateral agreement signed in 1996 banning all nuclear tests in all environments for both civilian and military purposes. The treaty was signed by 184 nations, but has yet to step into force, as the United States, Israel, China, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Iran, and North Korea have yet to either sign or ratify it.

    In his remarks, Gharib Abadi went on to criticize the US approach to nuclear non-proliferation, fearing the US could resume nuclear testing activities, thereby undermining international peace and security.

    The United States carried out its last nuclear weapons test in September 1992, nearly a year after the end of the Cold War. Earlier this year, US media reported, citing unnamed official sources, that the Trump administration was considering the resumption of military nuclear testing. The reports sparked concern from Russia and China, with the US House of Representatives subsequently adding a provision to the 2021 defence bill to prohibit funding for new nuclear testing.

    Iran’s Nuclear Activities

    Iran is party to the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and maintains that its nuclear programme is strictly civilian in nature. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly slammed the US and its Israeli allies over their ‘expressions of concern’ about Iran’s nuclear activities, suggesting the two countries have no right to criticize Iran over a non-existent nuclear weapons programme while they themselves have access to vast arsenals of nukes.

    Titan II was the longest-serving ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) in the US Air Force strategic arsenal.
    © CC BY 2.0 / Flickr/Mark Mauno
    Iran Envoy Says US Has No Right to Lecture Tehran on Proliferation, Given Its Massive Nuke Arsenal
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have repeatedly accused Tehran of harbouring ambitions to build a nuclear bomb, and have waged a partially clandestine, partially public campaign of assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists and severe sanctions to try to ‘stop’ alleged efforts in this direction. The Islamic Republic says it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, or weapons of mass destruction of any kind, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying such weapons contradict the tenants of Shia Islam.

    On 27 November, Iranian physicist and rocket scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a daylight roadside attack on his vehicle about 175 east of Tehran. Iran immediately blamed Israel for the assassination and threatened revenge. The Israeli government made no official comment on the matter, but took measures to brace for retaliation. At the same time, an anonymous Israeli official told the New York Times that Israel should be “thanked” for the killing, claiming Fakhrizadeh was the head of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

    Trump special representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams has gone on record praising Israel for “the right to defend itself” with the Fakhrizadeh killing, repeating Israeli claims that “no one knew more” about Iran’s alleged nuclear activities than the scientist, and suggesting his “departure” (i.e. murder) would “slow them down.”

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh in an attempt to destabilize the region and provoke a war with Iran in the final days of Donald Trump’s “ill-fated” presidency. Rouhani indicated that Iran didn’t respond because of the importance it puts in regional stability, but also warned that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

