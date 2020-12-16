Register
13:40 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media next to Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 16 December 2020

    French President Macron Says He Wants 'Best Relationship Possible' With UK as Brexit Talks Continue

    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081480439_0:225:3072:1953_1200x675_80_0_0_9d9f227a2e884c221ec57a6f1f17ea33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012161081480216-french-president-macron-says-he-wants-best-relationship-possible-with-uk-as-brexit-talks-continue/

    A post-Brexit deal between the UK and Europe still hasn't been reached, despite the approaching deadline for the end of the transition period; French President Emmanuel Macron argued that he wanted the "integrity" of the EU single market to be maintained.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he wanted to have the "best relationship possible" with the United Kingdom, as Brussels has been working hard to secure a post-Brexit trade agreement with London.

    The comment was made during a joint news conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, where Macron underlined that he wished that the integrity of the European single market would remain intact. 

    BoJo Remains Devoted to UK's Sovereignty

    The United Kingdom officially left the bloc on 31 January, entering a 11-month transition period set to help London establish new trade relations with the European Union. As the deadline is approaching, the countries have so far failed to agree on a Brexit deal, citing disagreements over common governance, fishing quotas and so-called "level playing field" conditions designed to ensure neither party gains an unfair advantage over another one.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that there was a big chance now that the UK would leave the EU without a deal in the end.

    On Wednesday, he told the parliament that he still had "hope" that EU partners "will see sense and do a deal".
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 15, 2020

    According to the British PM, "all that that takes is for them to understand that the UK has a natural right, like every other country, to want to be able to control its own laws and its own fishing grounds."

    Johnson also added that whatever happens after 31 December, Great Britain will still "prosper." 

    EU is Ready For Anything 

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile told the lower house of parliament on Wednesday that the EU would prefer if Britain leaves the union with the trade deal, but was ready for any scenario.

    "There has been progress but no breakthrough," Merkel commented on the ongoing talks.

    She said that negotiations will continue until the end of the week, despite the fact that the partners had previously urged to wrap up their discussions on 13 December.

    As the Sunday deadline has passed, PM Johnson concluded that the UK and EU have still remained "very far apart" on some crucial issues. 

    BoJo maintains that Britain should benefit from zero-tariff access to European market following its departure from the bloc, while not subject to EU laws and governance.

    Brussels, meanwhile, has been warning against "unfair competitive advantage" the UK may recieve after leaving the union.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week that there was still a "path to an agreement" between the two parties now, despite their persistant disagreements. 

    "The path may be very narrow but it is there," the commission president was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, European Union, Germany, France, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse