Register
10:36 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran. File photo.

    Iran's President Rouhani ‘Happy’ Over Election Defeat of ‘Lawless Terrorist Trump’

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/27/1079292764_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_5797d80251270aff3cba8d5f2cb91049.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012161081476651-irans-president-rouhani-happy-over-election-defeat-of-lawless-terrorist-trump-/

    Earlier Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounced the Trump administration for obstructing his country’s efforts to import vaccines and medical equipment amid the pandemic, Press TV reported, slamming the ‘evil’ people spending the last days of their ‘miserable [political] lives’ in the White House.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that while Tehran was not overjoyed about the new US administration led by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, it welcomes the departure of Donald Trump, from the post.

    "We are not excited about Biden coming, but happy with the departure of terrorist Trump," Rouhani was cited as saying during a cabinet meeting.

    The Iranian president added:

    "Today, America is on its own, and all of the countries of the world condemn America's actions and demand that [the US] return to the nuclear agreement."

    Addressing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran Nuclear Deal, which the US unilaterally scrapped in 2018, alleging Tehran had violated its provisions, Rouhani noted that his country had proven its unwavering commitment to the accord.

    Earlier, on 9 December, President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at his US counterpart for “hampering” Iran’s purchase of medical equipment and vaccines required to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

    Addressing a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said the Trump administration has placed an obstacle in the path of every single Iranian effort to import vaccines and medical equipment, Press TV reported.

    “That is because they have created so many problems and are bothering us to the extent that the entire country has to work for weeks and sometimes months to move money from one place to another to buy medicine, a simple task that could have been taken care of via a phone call, a message, and SWIFT,” he said.

    The Iranian President added: “These people that were at the helm in the White House, and are spending the final days of their miserable [political] lives, were so evil that they did not even show mercy towards the health of people, the elderly and the disabled, amid the coronavirus issue, and they acted in the most corrupt and most savage manner towards the people of the region and the great nation of Iran.”

    On 14 December the United States Electoral College officially declared former Vice President Joe Biden, who received the highest number of votes in the 3 November election where he faced off against Republican Donald Trump, the winner of the national ballot.

    US-Tehran ‘Rollercoaster’

    Tehran and Washington have enjoyed a rocky relationship since the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Under Donald Trump’s presidency, the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018.

    Washington alleged that Tehran was violating the provisions of the deal, which saw the latter limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Despite analysis from within the US government and the EU confirming compliance on the part of the Islamic Republic, the US began to reimpose crippling sanctions on the country.

    Iran President Hassan Rouhani’s administration stated the country would not observe the nuclear deal’s restrictions on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile and on its research and development activities.

    Tensions further spiralled, as the Trump administration sent fighter jets to the Persian Gulf in May 2019 announcing that it would be beefing up its military presence in the Middle East amid an unspecified ‘threat’ against US interests in the region.

    Since then, the Gulf region has faced a string of tanker attacks, ship seizures and drone shootdowns, with mutual recriminations on the part of the US and Iran.

    Washington deployed a spy drone in the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019, subsequently shot down by Iran, and assassinated Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most respected generals in a drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

    Iran retaliated by firing missiles at two US bases in Iraq, severely injuring more than 100 US troops.

    The assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on 27 November escalated tensions between Tehran and the US-Israeli alliance further, as senior Iranian officials immediately accused Tel Aviv of engineering the attack, as official Israel remained silent on the matter.

    Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.

    Tehran has emphatically dismissed all of Washington’s allegations, insisting that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

    In the wake of Biden's victory in the 3 November 2020 presidential election, the issue of the nuclear deal with Iran has resurfaced.

    ​Biden, who oversaw the formation of the JCPOA as vice president to then-President Barack Obama, has stressed throughout his campaign that he wants to pursue a lifting of sanctions and potentially rejoin or “renegotiate” the JCPOA if Tehran returned to the agreement’s constraints.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has signalled a willingness to cooperate, but noted that renegotiating the JCPOA was not on the table.

    “The United States must return to the commitments it has already made… [A]nd as we said before, if everyone returns to their full commitments, we will return to our full commitments ... I will not postpone it until the next hour,” said Rouhani.

    Related:

    Iran Reportedly Ready to Return to Compliance With Nuclear Deal 'Within An Hour' of US Rejoining
    Venezuela Coup Specialist Elliott Abrams Praises Hit on Iranian Nuclear Scientist
    Iran Prepares to Ramp Up Oil Production in Anticipation of Biden Presidency
    Slain Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s Daughter Slams Biden, Trump as ‘The Same Guy’ on Iran Policy
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Qasem Soleimani, US Election 2020, iran, Iran, Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse