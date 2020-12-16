Register
    People wait in line at the St. Clements Food Pantry for food during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., 11 December 2020.

    Live Updates: US Sets New 24-Hour Record With Over 248,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 1.634 million, over 73.4 million cases have been detected, and more than 41.5 million have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.

    The United States, India and Brazil top the list in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections; the largest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    The United States, which has begun the vaccination process, has the highest case count in the world, with 16,570,694, including 302,046 fatalities. The US government has also approved the first diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus that can be purchased over the counter and used privately at home, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

    New messages
    • 05:53

      Pakistan Registers 2,731 COVID-19 Cases

    • 05:39

      Costa Rican Health Ministry Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19, Reports Say

      The Costa Rican Ministry of Health has authorized the use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, with deliveries and mass vaccination scheduled for the first quarter of the next year, a Costa Rican news outlet reported.

      According to the Costa Rica Hoy portal, the authorization is subsequent to the US Food and Drug Administration's decision to authorize emergency use of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

      Despite the Costa Rican government's confirmation of readiness to start the immunization campaign, and the agreement on deliveries of 3 million doses of the vaccine (which will be sufficient to vaccinate 1.5 million citizens), the exact dates of supplies start and vaccination program launch remain uncertain. The government intends to launch vaccination in the first quarter of 2021.

      According to the latest update by Costa Rica's health ministry, the Central American country has registered over 154,000 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,149 were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus death toll has reached 1,956 after growing by 10.

    • 05:07

      India Confirms 26,355 New Coronavirus Cases

    • 05:06

      Panama Government Approves Pfizer, BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine, Health Ministry Says

      Panama's government has approved the emergency use of the vaccine produced by US company Pfizer and German company BioNTech, the delivery of the first batch is expected in the first quarter of 2021, the country's Health Ministry said.

      "The national government has approved the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

      Panama expects to receive the first shipment of vaccines in the first quarter of next year and to begin immunizing the population, starting with healthcare workers, the elderly and security personnel.

      According to the ministry, the country with a population of 4.2 million people has registered 194,619 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, including 3,382 deaths.

    • 04:52

      Germany Registers 27,728 New Coronavirus Cases

    • 04:33

      US Sets New 24-Hour Record With Over 248,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

    Live Updates: US Sets New 24-Hour Record With Over 248,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
