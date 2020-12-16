Live Updates: US Sets New 24-Hour Record With Over 248,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

The United States, India and Brazil top the list in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections; the largest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States, which has begun the vaccination process, has the highest case count in the world, with 16,570,694, including 302,046 fatalities. The US government has also approved the first diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus that can be purchased over the counter and used privately at home, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.
