Register
14:46 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman walk by a billboard in honour of slain nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in the Iranian capital Tehran, on November 30, 2020

    Venezuela Coup Specialist Elliott Abrams Praises Hit on Iranian Nuclear Scientist

    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081336964_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_f1ec9663cbb59ccba02d2718620caa47.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012151081468901-venezuela-coup-specialist-elliott-abrams-praises-hit-on-iranian-nuclear-scientist/

    Iranian physicist and rocket scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack on his vehicle on 27 November about 175 km outside Tehran. Iran immediately blamed Israel for the killing and threatened revenge. The Israeli government has made no official comment on the matter, but has reportedly also braced for possible retaliation.

    US special representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams has praised the targeted assassination of Iranian officials, and suggested that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s killing has set back Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons programme.

    “I think it’s a mistake to believe that Iranian officials…are interchangeable cogs in a machine who have no personal aspects that are irreplaceable,” Abrams told the Times of Israel.

    “No one knew more” about Iran’s alleged plot to build a nuclear bomb than Fakhrizadeh, Abrams said, suggesting the scientist was “the main organizer of this programme, and the main intermediary between the nuclear weapons programme and the top leadership of the country.”

    “So I do think that his departure from that position will slow them down,” Abrams added, referring to the murder.

    Abrams also hinted at Tel Aviv’s responsibility for the scientist’s killing, saying “Israel has the right to defend itself,” without elaborating.

    Defending the practice of targeted killings more broadly, Abrams recalled the successful January 2020 assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad by the US, claiming that the Iranian general had organized attacks against US forces in the Middle East and planned to carry out more.

    Praise for Bibi

    Abrams also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his opposition to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran nuclear deal, calling him a visionary who proved “ahead of the curve”  on Iran, and “exactly right in his criticism.”

    The envoy also defended Netanyahu’s warning to Biden about reentering the JCCPOA. “I think it’s wrong, it’s unfair to say, ‘well the government of Israel should never express its views publicly’. That’s a position we don’t impose on other friendly governments,” he said.

    A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
    WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iran's President Accuses Israel of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist to Provoke War in Region
    Abrams also revealed that he and other members of the Trump administration have met with Biden national security officials to try to “persuade them” that the deal is out of date. The official reveled in the Trump administration’s many packages of sanctions against Iran, which he said should make it difficult for Biden to completely reverse the present course.

    “It isn’t like flipping a light switch – yes, sanctions, no sanctions. I think this will be a very complicated negotiation between the US and Iran and I do not think that all of the sanctions will be lifted,” Abrams said.

    Abrams, a veteran Regan and Bush-era foreign policy specialist best known for his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal, was appointed by Trump to serve as US special representative for Venezuela in January 2019, soon after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s ‘interim president’. Venezuelan officials described the move as an attempted coup, and have characterized Abrams himself a “specialist in regime change.” Abrams received additional, Iran-related duties in August 2020 after the departure of Brian Hook from the role of special representative for Iran.

    Scientist's Killing

    Earlier this month, Abrams expressed confidence that Iran would be unlikely to seek immediate revenge for Fakhrizadeh’s murder, saying that doing so might “make sanctions relief harder to get” under the incoming Biden administration.

    Before that, he said there was bipartisan unity in Congress for making “changes” and “modifications” to the JCPOA before Washington would even consider rejoining it under Biden. Iranian officials have repeatedly made clear that the nuclear deal is not up for renegotiation.

    Elliott Abrams speaks during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    US Envoy Abrams Urges Incoming Biden Administration to Maintain Pressure on Venezuela
    On Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani again accused Israel of responsibility for the Fakhrizadeh killing, calling it a desperate attempt to destabilize the region and provoke war in the waning days of Trump’s “ill-fated” presidency. Rouhani indicated that Iran has so far refrained from reacting in a bid to maintain regional stability, but warned that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate to the assassination at a time and place of its choosing.

    As far as nuclear weapons are concerned, Tehran maintains that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, or weapons of mass destruction of any kind. The Islamic Republic eliminated its stocks of chemical weapons in the 1990s before signing and ratifying the Chemical Weapons Convention, and has repeatedly blasted the US and Israel for accusing Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons while themselves possessing vast arsenals of nukes (and in the case of the US, using them against another country).

    Related:

    Iran's President Accuses Israel of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist to Provoke War in Region
    Iran to Put Into Service Pipeline Bypassing Strait of Hormuz to Export Oil in 2021, President Says
    Iran Reportedly Ready to Return to Compliance With Nuclear Deal 'Within An Hour' of US Rejoining
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse