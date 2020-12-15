Register
16:16 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of staff stands behind flags as officials arrive for the UK-China High Level Financial Services Roundtable at the Bank of China head office building in Beijing on July 22, 2016

    China is 'Greatest Threat' Facing UK as it Seeks to 'Exploit Pandemic,' Warns Cyber Spy Agency Chief

    © AFP 2020 / DAMIR SAGOLJ
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104409/39/1044093966_0:375:3600:2400_1200x675_80_0_0_722fef4923ec881e60f7b9970822e437.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012151081468678-china-is-greatest-threat-facing-uk-as-it-seeks-to-exploit-pandemic-warns-cyber-spy-agency-chief/

    Amid the ongoing pandemic that’s laid bare chinks in the UK’s cyber defences, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and Ministry of Defence Chiefs spoke about the country’s efforts to combat the online threat from hostile states, namely China.

    China has been labelled a "chronic threat" to the UK amid a record number of cyber-attacks targeting the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports The Sun.

    Speaking at Chatham House, General Patrick Sanders, Commander of the UK Strategic Command said:

    “China is the greatest strategic threat facing this country.”

    He added that while the UK hoped for a constructive relationship with China, “some of their actions make us wary.”

    “While we were engaged in nation-building and counterinsurgency in the Middle East, the Chinese got ahead of us with technology.They have exploited things like 5G, military capabilities in space, hypersonics, and autonomy. It represents a paradigm shift in their approach to warfare.”

    Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communications Headquarters, (GCHQ) reportedly echoed the concerns, saying that hospitals and vaccine suppliers have been targeted during the pandemic.

    “Criminals, terrorists, extremists and hostile states are all seeking to take advantage of technology. During this pandemic, we’ve seen an acceleration of that.”

    The GCHQ chief was speaking alongside Sanders to address issues facing the National Cyber Force's increasing need to combat online attacks by hostile states and criminals amid the health crisis.

    “We have seen serious criminals and states trying to take advantage of this situation. They have targeted the vaccine’s production and supply chains, government services and healthcare,” said Fleming.

    ‘Security Interests in Play’

    The head of GCHQ Jeremy Fleming warned that the internet risked "splintering" due to "unscrupulous regimes" seeking confrontation in cyberspace through the “theft of intellectual property, denial of information, and dissemination of misinformation.”

    Ostensible differences regarding information access and privacy issues between the West and China were singled out as serious online risks.  

    “We need to work out how to work with China: where we want to [and] where it is sovereign only or only with allies because of security issues,” said Fleming.

    Fleming highlighted that there was “a lot to play for” in delineating the rules for the next generation of technology and added that the UK sought to shape a secure and profitable relationship with China.

    Acknowledging that in certain instances “security interests are in play,” The Sun quotes him as saying:

    “We want to have the sort of relationship where they understand that [stealing intellectual property and data] is not acceptable.”

    Western countries have long accused China of aggressive espionage, including cyber attacks targeting government and corporate systems.

    The Trump administration's contentions trade wars against Chinese tech firms, such as blacklisted Huawei and ZTE, fuelled national security concerns.

    Cyber security
    © CC0
    Cyber security

    Washington labelled the Chinese tech giants a security risk over its purported ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military, without further clarification, slapping them with restrictions and urging its allies to follow suit.

    The UK has prohibited telecom firms in the country from installing new Huawei equipment in 5G networks, effective from September 2021.

    Beijing continues to deny all accusations of spying and cyber-warfare.

    Related:

    Ex-UK Diplomat Under Probe Over Allegations of Spying for China - Report
    British Cyber Spies Unaware of Any UK Impact from US Hacking, Says Downing Street Spokesman
    More Russian Hacking Rumors; Conflict in Ethiopia Ramps Up
    Canadian Intelligence Says Covid Conspiracies May Spark Spate of Attacks on 5G Sites
    Rep. Crenshaw Slams US Media Coverage of Swalwell-China Spy Scandal
    Tags:
    Chatham House, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), GCHQ, coronavirus, COVID-19, cyber, Xi Jinping, Jeremy Fleming, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse