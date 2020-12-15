Register
15 December 2020
    A US soldier stands in front of a Patriot missile system at a Turkish military base in Gaziantep on February 5, 2013

    US Sanctions Have 'Shaken' All Values of Alliance With Washington, Turkish Defence Minister Says

    © AFP 2020 / BULENT KILIC
    On Monday, the US Treasury sanctioned four Turkish officials and the Presidency of Defence Industries, a government office responsible for strengthening national security and managing the supply of military technology, over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system. Washington suggested Turkey remains "a valued Ally" despite the sanctions.

    US sanctions against Turkey have "shaken all the values of the alliance" with Washington, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

    "It is clear that sanctions on a NATO member country will not only damage the spirit of the alliance, but will undermine trust among allies," Akar said Tuesday.

    Calling the sanctions incompatible with contemporary military and political realities, the defence minister warned that Turkey has taken and will continue to take "all necessary measures" to ensure its defence against air and missile threats.

    The minister urged the US to reverse its decision, and suggested that "returning to cooperation and solidarity with the United States...will provide an important contribution to regional and global peace and security."

    Akar's remarks follow Monday's announcement by the US Treasury that it would be introducing sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) and several officials, including SSB president Ismail Demir.

    Turkey Remains 'Valuable Ally', Washington Says

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clarified that the sanctions were introduced in accordance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a 2017 law threatening sanctions against any nation which makes arms purchases from Moscow.

    According to the secretary, the sanctions "include a ban on all US export licenses and authorisations to SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on [Demir] and other SSB officers."

    Pompeo also suggested that Turkey remains "a valued Ally and an important regional security partner," and expressed hope that the two countries' "decades-long history of productive defence-sector cooperation" would continue once Turkey removes "the obstacle" of its S-400s.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry blasted the sanctions measures, saying Ankara would "take the necessary steps against this decision, which will inevitably have a negative impact on our relations." The ministry added that the justification for the sanctions - that the S-400s pose a threat to US and NATO aircraft and defence systems, is unfounded.

    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defense Ministry
    Turkey Vows Response to US Sanctions Over Purchase of Russian Missile System
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the sanctions "another manifestation of an arrogant attitude towards international law" by Washington, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the US of again demonstrating its "addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law."

    Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system has turned into a major sticking point in relations between Ankara and its US and NATO allies. Turkey and Russia penned the S-400 contract in late 2017, with Moscow offering Ankara a generous credit agreement after Turkey's negotiations with the US on the purchase of Patriot missile systems stalled.

    Turkey's move prompted the US to boot the country out of the F-35 fighter programme, and to repeatedly demand that the country refrain from introducing its S-400s into service, citing their alleged incompatibility with NATO systems and the threat they may pose to alliance aircraft.

    On Tuesday, the Republican People's Party, Turkey's largest opposition party, urged the government to move forward and activate the country's S-400s "as soon as possible" in light of US sanctions pressure.

    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Votre message a été envoyé!
