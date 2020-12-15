Live Updates: Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'No Specific Safety Concerns', US FDA Says

One in two UK citizens consider the government's coronavirus-related restrictions for the Christmas period not strict enough, while the share of those who look forward to the holidays has decreased over the decade, a fresh poll by Ipsos MORI’s Political Monitor showed on Tuesday.

According to findings, 49 percent of UK citizens think the Christmas-time COVID-19 restrictions are not strict enough, while 39 percent think they are just about right and only 10 percent think they are too strict, with 2 percent of respondents saying they did not know.

Among those who want stricter restrictions, there are more Labour Party supporters (56 percent) than Conservative supporters (41 percent), as well as more senior citizens aged 55 and older (54 percent).

The share of people who look forward to the Christmas holidays has decreased to 70 percent from 81 percent in 2000 and 81 percent in 2014, while the share of those who said they were not looking forward to Christmas has increased to 27 percent from 17 percent both in the beginning and middle of the decade.

Asked how worried they were about the Christmas season expenses, 66 percent of respondents said they were worried and 31 percent said they were not. This is not much different from 2014, when 32 percent were worried and 66 were not, but fewer compared to 200, when 40 percent were worried and 58 percent were not, according to the pollster.

The poll enrolled 1,027 adult respondents surveyed over the phone from December 4-10.