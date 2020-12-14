Russian Embassy Slams US Media Attempts to Blame Moscow For Hacker Attacks as Groundless

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Embassy of Russia in the US says that attempts by US media to blame Russian hackers for the recent attacks on US governmental bodies are unfounded.

"We paid attention to another unfounded attempts of the US media to blame Russia for hacker attacks on US governmental bodies. We declare responsibly: malicious activities in the information space contradicts the principles of the Russian foreign policy, national interests and our understanding of interstate relations. Russia does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain," the Russian embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The embassy added that Russia has been actively promoting bilateral and multilateral cyber security agreements, but many of its suggestions on a constructive and equal dialogue with the US remain unanswered.

Reuters reported on Sunday that a hacking group allegedly backed by a foreign government had stolen data from the US Department of the Treasury and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Washington Post reported that the Cozy Bear hacking group, allegedly linked to Russia, was likely behind the hacking. No proof was provided for the claims.

The breach reported by US media prompted the US National Security Council (NSC) to hold a meeting at the White House on Saturday, NSC spokesman John Ullyot told Reuters.

Earlier this month, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said that it was the target of a cyberattack conducted by an unspecified country with "top-tier offensive capabilities." The firm is continuing to cooperate with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the Washington Post, the Cozy Bear group was behind the FireEye hacking.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that continuing western hacking accusations against Russia are groundless and aim to create anti-Russian sentiments.