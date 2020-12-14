Live Updates: Germany Reports 16,362 New COVID-19 Cases

The United States, India and Brazil lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the largest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States recorded a total of 219,510 new cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's record high of over 231,000 cases. A total of 2,368 patients died.
In Brazil, Sunday's tally was 43,900, down from Saturday's 53,000, and 686 patients died.
India recorded 30,254 new infections, around the same as the day before, and 391 patients died.
