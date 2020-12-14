Armenian Prime Minister’s Spokeswoman Says Reports of His Resignation Are 'Disinformation'

On Sunday night, a number of Armenian Telegram channels reported that Pashinyan was planning to step down.

"Messages on Telegram channels regarding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan are disinformation," spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan said, as quoted by the Armenpress state news agency on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Pashinyan’s opponents, angered by his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last month, blocked road intersections in Armenia’s capital, calling on the prime minister and his government to resign.

Opposition forces have nominated former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government.

Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since last month when Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire that many Armenians interpreted as defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down.

In November, Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a new ceasefire deal, brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan retains control of the territories it captured during the conflict, while Russia is deploying peacekeepers along the line of contact of the warring parties and in the Lachin Corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Armenia also agreed to hand over all the Azeri-majority buffer territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh which have been under its de facto control since 1994.