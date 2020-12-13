Opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Reportedly Block Road Intersection Near Yerevan Airport

According to the media outlet, the protesters asked the police to give them five minutes to hold the rally, after which they left the highway and the traffic had resumed. One of the rally participants said that the protests would go on until Pashinyan and his government resigns.
Opposition forces have nominated former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government once again.
Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since November 10, when Pashinyan signed a trilateral agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the six weeks of hostilities in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire, conceding all Azeri buffer regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and large swathes of the territory. Many Armenians regarded the concessions as a defeat and betrayal. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down.
