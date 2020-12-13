Register
15:27 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny

    The Times Brings Out Anonymous Sources Claiming '2nd Attempt to Poison Navalny' Took Place

    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    405
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080402335_0:65:3071:1793_1200x675_80_0_0_38f645c45f18535c97ac099b1eb6d605.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012131081445551-the-times-brings-out-anonymous-sources-claiming-2nd-attempt-to-poison-navalny-took-place/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Times has alleged, citing anonymous German intelligence sources, that Alexey Navalny had been subjected to a second poisoning attempt while in an induced coma in Omsk, with the article published one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recounted the German government's refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

    The newspaper cited its unnamed sources as saying that "suspected state security agents" — no names or exact agencies specified — used a second poison dose to finish off Navalny while preparations for his departure to Germany were underway.

    "This was with a view to him being dead by the time he arrived in Berlin," one source was quoted as saying.

    According to the article, this conclusion was allegedly drawn by German intelligence services, who reportedly then shared it with their UK counterparts. No supporting facts were cited.

    Putin has earlier said that letting a person go to Germany for treatment would make no sense if there were plans to poison them. At the time of departure, Navalny was under house arrest over defamation charges and would not have been able to leave the country without the authorities' consent.

    On Friday, the Russian leader had a meeting with the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, during which he said that Germany has still in no way aided Russia's inquiry into the alleged poisoning. The German authorities neither let Russian specialists access the investigation abroad nor sent any documents or evidence to support the investigation in Russia, Putin said.

    The Times wrote that the reason why Navalny did not die after the alleged exposure to a military-grade toxin was that ambulance doctors in Omsk, where he was initially hospitalised after feeling unwell during a flight, injected him with a poison antidote known as atropine.

    "Giving a second dose of novichok would undoubtedly increase the chances of killing ... But if he were already ‘atropinised’ this would counteract the nerve agent, although it might mean prolonging his coma. The toxin would take longer to be degraded in the liver," an environmental toxicology professor at Leeds University, Alastair Hay, was quoted as saying in the article.

    Sputnik has earlier learned from Leonid Rink, the scientist directly involved in Novichok's development, that Navalny's symptoms were nothing like those from the poisoning with this toxin. If he were indeed exposed to Novichok or a similar category of poison, he would have had no chances to survive, whereas his actual symptoms were more typical of a liver disorder or a similar organ condition.

    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital
    © Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital

    Navalny felt ill on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where the 44-year-old was hospitalized and put in a medically-induced coma. Russian doctors found no traces of poisons in his samples and suggested he could have suffered an abrupt drop of glucose in the blood due to metabolic disbalance.

    Two days later, comatose Navalny was flown to Germany for further treatment. On September 2, the German government claimed that its medics had found traces of a Novichok group toxin in his samples. In late November, 56 of 193 member-states of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons signed a statement supporting this version.

    Moscow, in the meantime, repeatedly urged Berlin to provide access to the case materials or team up in investigating the incident, but to no avail.

    Russian officials said that while an inquiry had been underway since day one of Navalny's hospitalization, an official investigation could not be launched without a piece of single factual evidence proving the presence of a poisonous substance, which German authorities have failed to provide.

    Navalny fully recovered from the suspected poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent and was released from the Berlin-based Charite hospital on September 23, a month after his hospitalization.

    Tags:
    Novichok, investigation, Vladimir Putin, Germany, The Times, Alexei Navalny
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse