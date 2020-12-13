Four Azerbaijani Soldiers Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh Since November, Defence Ministry Says

"On 26 November 2020, three servicemen of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense were killed as a result of an attack on the village of Sur in the Khojavend region, two were wounded. On December 8, one serviceman was killed, and an employee of Azercell [telecom company] was seriously wounded near the village of Hadrut. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan was forced to conduct a counter-terrorist operation in the area," the statement read.
On Saturday, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that the Azerbaijani military had attacked Hadrut’s villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd. The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry described the advance as a "counterterrorist operation," adding that the ceasefire, in which the sides agreed to stop the military action within effectively occupied positions, was otherwise being respected.
The villages in question belong to the southern Hadrut region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan gained control over the region during the fall armed conflict, but these two villages remained controlled by the Armenian forces.
The command of Russian peacekeepers, who were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the truce, said it had informed both Yerevan and Baku of the inadmissibility of ceasefire violations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)