Live Updates: Irish PM Says 'Level Playing Field' Issue Can Be Solved as Brexit Talks Continue

The Irish Republic's Prime Minister Micheal Martin believes there is a chance that the UK and EU might reach an agreement about the so-called level playing field
"The level playing field area is one that has bedevilled talks from the outset. In my view, with some degree of creativity, a resolution can be found in that area," Martin said in an interview with the BBC.
He also expressed hope that the talks would continue after Sunday, adding that a failure to reach a deal would be an "appalling failure of statecraft" on both sides.
