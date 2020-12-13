Live Updates: India Reports 30,254 New COVID-19 Cases

Over 230,000 new cases were recorded in the United States over the past day, once more setting a new record. The previous record was on 5 December with over 227,000 cases, while Saturday's tally came to 231,775. A total of 3,309 patients have died from the disease and related complications in the US over the course of 24 hours alone, more people than in every terrorist attack committed on US soil in modern history.
In Brazil, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 53,030 to 6,880,127. The number of people who have died of the coronavirus risen by 646 to bring the total death toll to 181,123.
The death toll from the disease in India has reached 142,628 people, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,826,775. A day earlier, India confirmed 29,398 new COVID-19 cases and 414 new fatalities.
