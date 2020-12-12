Register
11:58 GMT12 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

    India Accuses China of Violating 'Past Agreements', Says Ladakh Row at Odds With Beijing's Interests

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080338354_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f16555350dd721c66a8e181836ed6c70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012121081437095-india-accuses-china-of-violating-past-agreements-says-ladakh-row-at-odds-with-beijings-interests/

    India and China are engaged in an intense border stand-off with thousands of troops deployed in sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayan region. The two sides have been accusing each other of violating agreements and disturbing peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control since April this year.

    India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has accused China, once again, of not abiding by past agreements and referred the events of this year as “disturbing, raised basic concerns”.

    Jaishankar, speaking at the 93rd Annual General Meeting of the industry body FICCI, said that what has happened in Ladakh is not in the interest of China either.

    “Other side violated agreements of past, it has seriously impacted public sentiments regarding China in India. The real danger is the goodwill which was so carefully developed will dissipate. However, I have confidence we will rise to the occasion”, Jaishankar said.

    An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on October 27, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / MOHD ARHAAN ARCHER
    India, China Chalk Out Three-Step Disengagement Plan to Resolve Border Conflict, Media Reports
    On Friday, India reiterated that the situation that has been ongoing for the last six months is a result of the actions of the Chinese side, which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The assertion comes a day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry again held India responsible for the border situation in eastern Ladakh.

    China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday blamed India for the border standoff while reacting to S. Jaishankar’s comments that bilateral ties have been “very significantly damaged” as China has given India "five differing explanations" for its actions in Ladakh.

    Nevertheless, the two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. The two sides expect that further discussions will help to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector as early as possible.

    Ties between the two neighbours have been strained since June this year, when a violent face-off broke out between their soldiers over a disputed demarcation line high up in the Himalayas. India said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed.

    Related:

    Nepal Fears a “Strong Reaction” from India if it Gets Too Close to China, Says Author
    India Calls China’s Explanation for Canceling Commemorative Stamps ‘Factually Incorrect’
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Sputnik, Tibet, border tensions, Ladakh region, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse