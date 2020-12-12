India Accuses China of Violating 'Past Agreements', Says Ladakh Row at Odds With Beijing's Interests

India and China are engaged in an intense border stand-off with thousands of troops deployed in sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayan region. The two sides have been accusing each other of violating agreements and disturbing peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control since April this year.

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has accused China, once again, of not abiding by past agreements and referred the events of this year as “disturbing, raised basic concerns”.

Jaishankar, speaking at the 93rd Annual General Meeting of the industry body FICCI, said that what has happened in Ladakh is not in the interest of China either.

“Other side violated agreements of past, it has seriously impacted public sentiments regarding China in India. The real danger is the goodwill which was so carefully developed will dissipate. However, I have confidence we will rise to the occasion”, Jaishankar said.

On Friday, India reiterated that the situation that has been ongoing for the last six months is a result of the actions of the Chinese side, which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The assertion comes a day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry again held India responsible for the border situation in eastern Ladakh.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday blamed India for the border standoff while reacting to S. Jaishankar’s comments that bilateral ties have been “very significantly damaged” as China has given India "five differing explanations" for its actions in Ladakh.

Nevertheless, the two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. The two sides expect that further discussions will help to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector as early as possible.

Ties between the two neighbours have been strained since June this year, when a violent face-off broke out between their soldiers over a disputed demarcation line high up in the Himalayas. India said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed.