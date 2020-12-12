Prince Andrew Had Booked Home Manicure on Day of Alleged Sex With Minor, 'Bombshell' Report Claims

Virginia Roberts, now 37, has claimed she was trafficked for sex by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, while also specifically accusing the Duke of York of having sex with her when she was a teenage girl.

The Daily Mail newspaper has shared shocking details into the day Prince Andrew allegedly slept with an underage girl, claiming it has obtained testimonies from new witnesses and seen "sensitive documents" on the matter, as well as spoken with high-ranking sources.

Virginia Roberts claims that Epstein made her sleep with the duke at least three times back in 2001, when she was only 17. One of these occasions allegedly took place in the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on 10 March.

Prince Andrew rejected the accusations in an interview last year, claiming that he spent that March at Pizza Express in Woking, where he attended a birthday party. His statements were widely ridiculed, as many considered it to be a rather lame alibi.

Funnily enough, when asked why would he remember such an insignificant event, the Duke of York replied, "Because going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do ... I've only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly".

On top of everything, Prince Andrew has defended his friendship with the convicted paedophile Epstein, triggering a widespread backlash in Britain, which eventually led to his departure from public duties.

New Details of Pizza Express B-Day Party

The recent report cites the family members or home staff, who either have "vague" recollections of the 10 March 2001 events, or do not remember what happened at all. Particularly, Princess Beatrice reportedly has "absolutely no recollection" of the birthday party her father claims they attended that day. The family who arranged the party could not recall if Prince Andrew attended it, while the housekeepers on duty could not remember the duke's whereabouts that day.

Interestingly, the Royal protection officer on duty that day who could possibly support the Pizza Express alibi has died, the report added.

But probably, the most shocking revelation is that the Duke of York reportedly had booked a home manicure on that day.

Suspicion has also been raised over the inconsistency of Roberts' claims - she said she went clubbing with Prince Andrew that day, but she also claimed they allegedly had sex in a bathtub.

Epstein Case

Prince Andrew is said to be among the many dignitaries and celebrities for whom ex-financier Epstein had organised private parties with the help of now-disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein died in custody as he was pending trial for sex trafficking and paedophilia. According to the information provided by the authorities, Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell. However, the circumstances of his death, particularly the mysteriously missing footage of his cell on that day, has fueled speculation that he was actually murdered so that the former financier could not testify against his high-profile friends, who reportedly were frequent guests at his private parties.

Epstein never pleaded guilty to any of the charges against him.