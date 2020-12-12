US Troubled by Mexican Bill to Hinder Law Enforcement Cooperation

Mexican lawmakers are advancing a bill to impose restrictions on operations with the FBI and US Drug Enforcement Administration. The bill is in reaction to a US operation targeting a former Mexican official.
"We are troubled by legislation currently before the Mexican Congress, which would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult," Barr said on Friday. "This would make the citizens of Mexico and the United States less safe."
Barr said the passage of the bill would only benefit violent transnational criminal organizations the US and Mexico jointly need to stop.
In October, US security agents detained former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in Los Angeles over alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. After the arrest, high ranking Mexican officials were furious for being blindsided by one of their closest allies, the report said on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The officials were outraged US law enforcement kept Mexico unaware of the investigation of such an important figure, the report added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)