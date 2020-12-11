Bill Gates Predicts When COVID-19 Pandemic Will be Over, Reports Say

The Microsoft founder doesn't believe the world will completely return to normal life until halfway through 2022, but he still hopes things might get better in some countries over the spring of 2021.

"For the spring, the numbers are going to change drastically and it will be possible to return to normality," the billionaire commented during an interview with NBC’s “TODAY”.

Gates also noted that the recent global developments in coronavirus vaccines are a good sign that the end of the pandemic could be in sight, but the world needs time to fully see the effects.

"By the summer of 2021, the rich countries will have more vaccine coverage than other countries," he told the Hindustan Times.

"So, the rich countries will be going mostly back to normal. But I still think because the virus will be in the world, we still will be somewhat conservative about large public events, we will still have some mask-wearing," he said.

However, Gates also added that "the next four or five months will be quite bleak" due to the winter season, as quoted by the Entrepreneur.

Earlier this week, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced an additional $250 million commitment in order to "support the research, development, and equitable delivery of lifesaving tools" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which brings the foundation’s total coronavirus response funding up to $1.75 billion.

As of 11 December, the coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1.5 million, while the number of infected is over 71 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.