Top Chinese Diplomat Says Beijing Will Focus on Deepening Ties With Russia in 2021

China wants to "strengthen strategic coordination between the two countries in all spheres and at all levels to serve as a Chinese-Russian pillar that will support international peace, stability and a strategic balance of power", he said.
The diplomat praised the countries’ joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic that promoted an international response to the health crisis. He said they were working "hand-in-hand" to defend the established view of World War Two and the global strategic stability.
On Thursday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission for Investment Cooperation was currently considering about 70 investment projects with a total value of $107 billion. RDIF and RCIF had already invested more than $500 million in a number of projects of the intergovernmental commission, and taking into account the investments attracted from international partners. The total amount of investments could reach $6 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)