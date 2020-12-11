AstraZeneca to Cooperate With Sputnik V Developer on Vaccine Combinations

The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca has accepted an offer from Russia's Gamaleya Institute on cooperation in order to see whether their two COVID-19 vaccine candidates can be successfully combined. Sputnik V's official Twitter account has also confirmed the start of the joint work.
The new chapter of vaccine cooperation has started today. We made an offer and AstraZeneca accepted it. It all happened here on Twitter! https://t.co/1OCknqyIUU https://t.co/OXnz8LraLi— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 11, 2020
The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University demonstrated 62% efficacy, while the Russian medication demonstrated a rate of over 95%.
However, the company later revealed that its AZD1222 vaccine had shown 90% efficacy when patients were mistakenly given half a dose during the first shot followed by a full one during the second, which necessitated additional trials.
The two vaccines are based on adenoviral vectors that deliver parts of the COVID-19 virus genome to a cell, however, Sputnik V uses human adenoviruses, while AZ uses modified chimpanzee adenoviruses.
In the meantime, Russia and the UK top the list of countries launching mass vaccinations, using the Sputnik V and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine respectively.
