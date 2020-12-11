Turkey Calls on EU to Act as 'Honest Broker' in Eastern Mediterranean Dispute

At a European Council meeting on Thursday EU leaders ruled to impose additional sanctions against Turkey over its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey is rejecting the EU sanction plan on Ankara's activities in the eastern Mediterranean and is calling on the bloc to act as an honest broker over this issue, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said that Europe's approach is "biased and illegal", accusing the bloc of being "hostage" to the opinion of one or two member states.

On Thursday, participants of the European Council meeting agreed to impose additional sanctions on Turkey over its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

In November, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that EU member states would consider adopting a common stance at the 10-11 December summit on whether Turkey should be punished over the drilling issue.

Turkey's Activities in Eastern Mediteranean

Turkey has been embroiled in a maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean and the presence of Turkish vessels in the region.

In July 2019, the EU slapped sanctions on Turkey over their drilling activities in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

The situation further soured this summer, when Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.