Zuckerberg Tells Facebook Employees They Won’t Need COVID-19 Vaccine to Return to Office

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg told more than 50,000 of his Facebook employees during a company all-hands meeting that they will not be obligated to vaccinate against COVID-19 in order to return to their offices from home, according to a report citing a knowledgeable source who requested anonymity.
The Facebook CEO also insisted that the coronavirus vaccine will be a positive development, and urged workers to follow anti-COVID measures, the report said.
Despite this, he expressed confidence in the vaccines. He also said that some employees have already started to return to offices abroad in places w/ low COVID numbers.— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) December 10, 2020
He did not mention contract content mods who were recently forced to come back in some US offices.
In May, the company announced a permanent work-from-home policy for its employees. Currently, some workers have already returned to their buildings in countries with lower COVID-19 rates.
So far, the US tops the list of nations most affected by COVID-19 with over 15.3 million cases and 289,000 COVID-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
