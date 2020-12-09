Canada Becomes Second Country to Approve Pfizer Anti-COVID Vaccine

Canadian medical watchdog Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, becoming the second country to do so after the UK.The North American country moved to greenlight the jab under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval akin to the US Food and Drug Administration's speedy emergency use authorisations.
Britain kickstarted its mass vaccination programme called “V-Day” across the country on Tuesday, following similar emergency approval issued by the country’s health authorities last week.
The shots will first be given to high-priority groups, with around 800,000 doses of the US-German vaccine expected to be delivered to the UK in the coming days.
