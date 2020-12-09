Erdogan Condemns 'Racist Statements' in Soccer Match Between French, Turkish Clubs

"I strongly condemn the racist remarks against Pierre Webo from the Basaksehir technical team and I believe that UEFA will take the necessary steps. We stand unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all spheres of life", Erdogan wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement that the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir, interrupted due to a racist scandal, would be played on Wednesday with other referees.
UEFA also pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged incident.
UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET.— UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020
The Group H match in Paris was suspended in the 16th minute after allegations were made against Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu, who is accused of making an offensive remark about assistant manager of the Turkish club, Pierre Webo.
In response, Demba Ba, a Senegalese striker for İstanbul Başakşehir, confronted the official to defend Webo, an ex-Cameroon team player, with the Turkish football club later alleging in a tweet that a "racist word" was said to Webo.
Demba Ba could be heard saying: "You never say 'this white guy', you say 'this guy', so why when you're mentioning him... listen to me... why when you mention a black guy, why do you say 'this black guy'".
Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir pic.twitter.com/mFGJgSW1X4— FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) December 8, 2020
