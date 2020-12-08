Borrell Says US Should Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran's Full Compliance Is Needed

"We need to find a way for the US to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, and for Iran to come back into full compliance. The nuclear deal is still assessed as a landmark of successful diplomacy ... We are proud of it as the biggest success of our diplomatic capacity," Borrell said at a GLOBSEC webinar.
This comes after the UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement on Monday voicing their concern about Iran's plans to set up new centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility.
In 2018, the US officially withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council: China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States plus Germany together with the European Union in summer of 2015. Washington also ordered the reinstatement of tougher sanctions against Tehran.
A year later, Iran announced countermeasures, saying that it would resume its uranium enrichment program beyond the agreed 3.67 percent level unless other signatories to the deal do not help it benefit from the JCPOA economically amid US sanctions.
