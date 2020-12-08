'Unwarranted and Vile': China Vows Firm Countermeasures Against New US Sanctions

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has vowed to take firm countermeasures against new US sanctions on the country's officials, Reuters reported Tuesday.
According to the ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying, US behaviour in this regard was "unwarranted and vile", as the Chinese government was determined to safeguard the country's sovereignty.
China urged the US to walk back on its decision that targeted 14 Chinese individuals, as announced on Monday by US Treasury Department. The list of designated officials that came under US fire included Vice-Chairpersons of 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) Dafeng Cai and Jianming Cao, and many other country's leading figures.
According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the sanctions came as a response to Beijing "developing, adopting, or implementing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".
"The NPCSC voted unanimously to adopt the National Security Law that Beijing has used repeatedly to stifle dissent and arrest those who protest Beijing’s oppressive policies," Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.
The measures forbid individuals under sanctions and their immediate family members to travel to the US. Their assets in the country or under US jurisdiction would also be locked. According to the US secretary of state, Americans will also be generally prohibitted from dealing with the targeted Chinese nationals.
