Russia Ready to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine in Algeria, Russian Ambassador Says

"We have discussed this issue during our meetings with [Algeria’s] health minister and the minister of pharmaceutical industry. Russia is ready to cooperate with Algeria to design a vaccine on the local level, and I mean here the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which deals with the distribution of the vaccine outside the country," Belyaev said.
"It [the fund] proposes multiple options of engagement, including direct acquisition, transfer of technology, joint production, and participation in the third phase of tests – we have offered all that to the Algerian side," the ambassador added.
Russia’s Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 on 11 August. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with support from the sovereign wealth fund, and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.
All comments
Show new comments (0)